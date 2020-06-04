Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for wanted sex offender James Tyler Cole

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” is looking for wanted sex offender 29-year-old James Tyler Cole.

Cole is wanted by Potter County for Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/ Previous Conviction.

James Cole is 6’01” tall, 190lbs, brown eyes and brown hair.

If you know Cole’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.

