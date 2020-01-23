Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for wanted sex offender

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for 28-year-old Dytray Davon Williams.

Williams is wanted by Potter County for two counts of Sexual Assault of a Child.

Williams is 5’04” tall, 145lbs, brown eyes and black hair.

If you know Dytray’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.

More from MyHighPlains.com: