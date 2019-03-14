Amarillo Crime Stoppers Looking for Wanted Murder for Remuneration Suspect

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of the Week" is 36-year-old Kimber Danielle Eisenhaur.

Kimber is wanted out of Randall County for Solicitation of Capital Murder/Remuneration, Conspiracy to Commit Capital Murder for Remuneration, and Arson.

Kimber is 5'06" tall, 145lbs, blue eyes and brown hair.

Kimber also has a state Parole Violation warrant.

If you know Kimber's location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to her arrest you could earn a reward of $300.