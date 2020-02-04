Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for vehicle used in fatal hit and run

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs tour help locating a vehicle involved with a fatal hit and run.

On January 26, 2020 at 3:23 AM, APD officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle striking a pedestrian in the 900 block of N Mirror Street.

20-year-old Darayvion Montrel Todd, of Pampa, was lying in the roadway. He had been struck by what was reported as a yellow model Chevrolet Camaro. The Camaro fled the scene. Todd died on scene of injuries received from the collision.

Investigators have discovered the Camaro will be a 2010-2013 year model with black racing stripes and black wheels.

If you have any information on this crime or know who the suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

More from MyHighPlains.com: