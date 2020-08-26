Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for tool thief

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying someone breaking into a truck toolbox.

This crime happened in the 1600 block of Wallace Blvd.

The male forced entry into the toolbox and stole several tools. He then left the scene as a passenger in a white Chevrolet Tahoe.

If you have any information on this crime or know who the suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit your anonymous tip by using the P3 Tips App. If your tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of stolen property you could earn a reward up to $1,000.

