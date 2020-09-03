Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for Todd Goforth

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for robbery suspect Todd Parker Goforth. Todd Goforth is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office.

Goforth is 23-year-old, 6’00” tall, 155lbs, hazel eyes and brown hair.

If you know Todd’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.

