AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for robbery suspect Todd Parker Goforth. Todd Goforth is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office.
Goforth is 23-year-old, 6’00” tall, 155lbs, hazel eyes and brown hair.
If you know Todd’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.
If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for Todd Goforth
- WT Librarian Joins Statewide Effort to Encourage Use of Affordable Class Materials
- President Trump Urges Supporters To Vote Twice
- Newsfeed Now: Baby born during Hurricane Laura; Magician takes to the sky
- Mission Amarillo’s FamFest Set For September 5th