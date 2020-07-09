Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for suspect connected to July 4th officer assault

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” is Tresaun Ladarious Brown.

Brown is wanted by the Potter County Sheriffs Office for Assault on Public Servant. This is in connection with the July 4th incident at Hamlet Park.

When the first officer arrived, a mortar shell was shot through his open driver side window. The firework exploded on the officer causing injuries to his upper and lower body and damaging the interior of the vehicle.

Brown is 5’08” tall, 160lbs, brown eyes and black hair.

If you know Tresaun’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.

