Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for stolen Yamaha Raptor 700R ATV

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs help locating a 2015 white/blue Yamaha Raptor 700R ATV for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day”.

It was stolen from the 4500 block of Princeton St. on Wednesday January 8th. The ATV was pushed off the property by two unknown suspects. The last six of the VIN are 102321.

If you know the location of this vehicle or who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspects you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

More from MyHighPlains.com: