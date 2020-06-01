Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for stolen welding trailer

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help locating a 2019 black Homemade Welding Trailer for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day”.

It was reported stolen from the 500 block of E. Country Club Rd. in Canyon on Wednesday May 27th.

The trailer should display Texas license 440109K and the last six of the VIN are 292201. The trailer was equipped with a welder, oxygen tank, acetylene tank, and an orange job box.

If you know the location of this trailer or who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspects you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

