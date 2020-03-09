Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for stolen trailer

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help locating a 2011 white Cargo Craft, bumper pull, enclosed trailer for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day”.

It was stolen from the 2800 block of I-40W on Tuesday, February 18th.

The stolen trailer should display TX license 506-99J and the last six of the VIN are 027078. The trailer was loaded with various pieces of catering equipment and is approximately 20′ in length.

If you know the location of this trailer or who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspects you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

More from MyHighPlains.com: