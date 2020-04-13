Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for stolen Suzuki GSXR-1000 motorcycle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a 2004 blue Suzuki GSXR-1000 motorcycle for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day”.

It was reported stolen from the 600 block of N. Marrs on Sunday April 12th. The motorcycle should display Arizona license 2VP-XMC and the last six of the VIN are 102583.

If you know the location of this vehicle or who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspects you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

