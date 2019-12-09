Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for stolen Polaris RZR

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help locating a 2015 orange and black Polaris RZR 1000XP UTV for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day”.

It was stolen from the 7400 block of Gainsborough on Monday, October 21st.

The owner is still in possession of the keys and the UTV has several aftermarket accessories on it. The last six of the VIN are 311746.

If you know the location of this vehicle, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspects you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

