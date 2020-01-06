Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for stolen Lexus

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs help locating a 2008 black Lexus iS250 for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day”.

It was stolen from the 1300 block of S. Avondale St. on Saturday January 4th with the keys being left in the vehicle. The vehicle should display Texas license, FGB-0650 and the last six of the VIN are 023235.

If you know the location of this vehicle or who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspects you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

