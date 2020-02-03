Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for stolen Chevrolet Silverado

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help locating a 2017 black Chevrolet Silverado 2500 for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day”.

It was stolen from the 7300 block of I-40 W. on Saturday January 25th. The keys were not left in the vehicle.

The vehicle did not have any tags on it at the time of the theft and the last six of the VIN are 133398.

If you know the location of this vehicle or who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspects you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

