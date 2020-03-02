Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for stolen 2013 white Chrysler 300

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs help locating a 2013 white Chrysler 300 for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day”.

It was stolen from the 100 block of S. Philadelphia on February 25th.

The stolen Chrysler should display TX license JYJ-5534 and the last six of the VIN are 561720.

The Chrysler has a cracked front windshield and a small dent on the driver’s side door.

If you know the location of this vehicle or who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspects you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

