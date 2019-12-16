Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for stolen 2008 tan Kia Spectra

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help locating a 2008 tan Kia Spectra for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day”.

It was stolen from the 1600 block of S. Van Buren on Sunday December 15th. The vehicle was left running with the keys in it. The vehicle should display Texas license, JNH-9958 and the last six of the VIN are 498511.

The vehicle has several Mercedes emblems on it and a “She’s Everything to Me” sticker on the back window.

If you know the location of this vehicle, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspects you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

