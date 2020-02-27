Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for Rojelio Reyes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” is 38-year-old Rojelio Reyes.
Rojelio is wanted by Potter County for 3 Counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
Reyes is 5’05” tall, 185lbs, brown eyes and black hair.
If you know Rojelio’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.
