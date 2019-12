AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help.

On Thursday, September 12th, this person was seen taking a purse from another shopping cart from a business in the 900 block of SW 1st.

If you know who this person is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 Tips App.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of stolen property, you could earn a reward up to $1,000.