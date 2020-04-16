Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for Patrick Alfred High

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for 37-year-old Patrick Alfred High.

High is wanted by Randall County for Burglary of a Habitation, Assault Family/Household Member Impeded Breath/Circulation and Assault Family/Household Member w/ Previous Conviction.

Patrick is 5’11” tall, 145lbs, green eyes and black hair.

If you know Patrick’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.

