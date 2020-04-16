Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for Patrick Alfred High

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for 37-year-old Patrick Alfred High.
High is wanted by Randall County for Burglary of a Habitation, Assault Family/Household Member Impeded Breath/Circulation and Assault Family/Household Member w/ Previous Conviction.
Patrick is 5’11” tall, 145lbs, green eyes and black hair.
If you know Patrick’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.
If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- New COVID-19 case reported in Hutchinson County; recovery in Swisher County
- Going The Distance: Man Runs Backyard Marathon
- One person dead in three vehicle wreck in Hereford Wednesday
- Federal lending program to protect small businesses runs out of money
- Hospitals open food pantries so employees can spend time at home, not the grocery store