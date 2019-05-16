Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for Oseas Tomas Delgado

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -

Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of the Week" is 27-year-old Oseas Tomas Delgado.

Oseas is wanted by the Potter County Sheriffs Office for Probation Violation - Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Oseas is 5'06" tall, 165lbs, brown eyes and black hair.

If you know Oseas's location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.00.