Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for Michael Ernest Montgomery Jr.

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for 22-year-old Michael Ernest Montgomery Jr. 

Montgomery is wanted by Potter County for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and two Probation Violations for Assault on a Public Servant. He also is wanted out of Randall County for three Bond Surrenders.  Two for Burglary of a Vehicle and one for Unlawful Carry of a Weapon.

Montgomery is 5’00” tall, 100lbs, hazel eyes and brown hair. 

If you know Michael’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss