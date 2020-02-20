UPDATE: Amarillo Crime Stoppers wanted individual in custody

UPDATE: On the previously released fugitive, Jesse Riley, It was discovered that he is in custody and that the warrant has not been removed from the system.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” is 33-year-old Jesse Tyler Riley.

Riley is wanted by Potter County for 2 counts of Indecency with a Child.

Riley is 5’07” tall, 185lbs, blue eyes and blonde hair.

If you know Jesse’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.