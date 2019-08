AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” is 25-year-old Tristen Zamonze Zunta Woods.

Tristen is wanted by Potter County for Kidnapping.

Tristen is 6’01” tall, 165lbs, black eyes and black hair.

If you know Tristen’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.