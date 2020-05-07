Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for Kajuan Vinson Jr.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” is 25-year-old Kajuan Dontia Vinson Jr.
Vinson is wanted by Randall County for Probation Violations for Burglary of Habitation X2 and Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled with Intent of Bodily Injury.
Vinson is 5’09” tall, 140lbs, brown eyes, and black hair.
If you know Vinson’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.
