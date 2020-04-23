Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for Johnny Everick Johnson Jr

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for 27-year-old Johnny Everick Johnson Jr.

Johnny is wanted by Potter County for Criminal Mischief Greater than or equal to $2500 less than $30K.

Johnny is 5’07” tall, 175lbs, brown eyes and black hair.

If you know Patrick’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.

