Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for Johnny Everick Johnson Jr.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for 27-year-old Johnny Everick Johnson Jr.

Johnson was put out as the “Fugitive of the Week” back in April and Amarillo Crime Stoppers is still asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Johnson is wanted by Potter County for Criminal Mischief Greater than or equal to $2500 less than $30K.

Johnson is 5’07” tall, 175lbs, brown eyes and black hair.

If you know Johnny’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.

