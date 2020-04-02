Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for Jeffery Wayne Abernathy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for 45-year-old Jeffery Wayne Abernathy.
Abernathy is wanted by Potter County for Evading Arrest/Detention with Previous Conviction.
Abernathy is 5’10” tall, 170lbs, blue eyes and blonde hair.
If you know Jeffery’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.
If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.
