Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for Jeffery Wayne Abernathy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for 45-year-old Jeffery Wayne Abernathy.

Abernathy is wanted by Potter County for Evading Arrest/Detention with Previous Conviction.

Abernathy is 5’10” tall, 170lbs, blue eyes and blonde hair.

If you know Jeffery’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.

