Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for hit and run suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help to identify a driver involved in a hit and run that sent one person to the hospital on May 17.

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office responded to the hit and run near the Canadian River.

Officials say the victim was riding a motorcycle and was struck by a gold or tan GMC Yukon. A witness attempted to follow the suspect and took the above photo as they fled north on Highway 287 towards Dumas.

The Yukon was said to have a black grill guard with damage to the driver’s side headlight assembly.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information on this crime or know who the suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App. If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

