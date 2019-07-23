Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for Hil’s Burger burglary suspect

Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying a burglary suspect in this week’s “Crime of the Week”.

On Thursday, July 11th at 11:15 p.m., this unknown male broke into Hil’s Burger in Canyon. The male forced entry into the building and left with an undisclosed about of money.

If you have any information on this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.