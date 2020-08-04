Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for forgery suspects

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying two forgery suspects in this week’s, “Crime of the Week”.

These two subjects have been seen on camera at various locations passing stolen checks.

The two are also seen leaving in an older white minivan.

If you have any information on this crime or know who the suspects are, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App. If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

