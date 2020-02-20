Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for Emerson Jeromy Bell

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” is 27-year-old Emerson Jeromy Bell.

Emerson is wanted by Potter County for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Emerson is 5’05” tall, 150lbs, hazel eyes and brown hair.

If you know Emerson’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.

