AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” is 27-year-old Emerson Jeromy Bell.
Emerson is wanted by Potter County for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
Emerson is 5’05” tall, 150lbs, hazel eyes and brown hair.
If you know Emerson’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.
If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for Emerson Jeromy Bell
- Quest for Gold: Sisters ‘want everyone to see what karate is’
- UPDATE: Amarillo Crime Stoppers wanted individual in custody
- Chipotle offering BOGO deal if customers wear this
- Cheesecake Factory ice creams coming to stores