Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for Devra Weisbart

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for 51-year-old Devra Ann Weisbart.
Weisbart is wanted by Randall County for Credit/Debit Card Abuse and Theft of Property Greater than $2,500 less than $30K.
Weisbart is 5’05” tall, 150lbs, blue eyes and brown hair.
If you know Devra’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.
If your anonymous tip leads to her arrest you could earn a reward of $300.
