Amarillo Crime Stoppers Looking for Counterfeit Check Suspects
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying two suspects who passed a counterfeit check in this week’s “Crime of the Week”.
On Wednesday, February 6th, these two suspects passed off a counterfeit check at the United Supermarket in Canyon. The suspects were seen leaving in a white full-size SUV.
If you have any information about this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the free P3 tips app.
If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could get a reward of up to $1,000.
More Stories
-
On March 7, 2019 surveillance was conducted at a residence in the 100…
-
Parents stop registered sex offender during an attempted abduction of…
-
A Florida mother is in police custody after admitting to stabbing her…