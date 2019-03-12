Amarillo Crime Stoppers Looking for Counterfeit Check Suspects

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying two suspects who passed a counterfeit check in this week’s “Crime of the Week”.

On Wednesday, February 6th, these two suspects passed off a counterfeit check at the United Supermarket in Canyon. The suspects were seen leaving in a white full-size SUV.

If you have any information about this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the free P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could get a reward of up to $1,000.