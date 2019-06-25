Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for check forgery suspect

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a check forgery suspect in this week’s “Crime of the Week”.

On Monday, May 20, this male was seen at two different local banks passing forged checks. The suspect was driving a smaller red 4-door Ford car and there is an unknown female in the passenger seat.

If you have any information on this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App. If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.



