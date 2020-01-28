Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for bank robbery suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Crime Stoppers is still asking for the public’s help with a Bank Robbery investigation in this week’s “Crime of the Week”.

On Monday January 6th at 1:36 PM, APD officers were dispatched to the Chase Bank at 5805 IH-40 West on a bank robbery.

The suspect entered the bank and demanded money. The suspect made the statement that he was armed with a gun. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as being between 5’8’’ and 5’11’’ tall, with dark hair and facial hair. He was wearing a gray button up shirt, blue jeans, a black cap and brown work boots.

If you have any information on this crime or know who the suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit an anonymous tip online at http://amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App. If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

