Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for armed robbery suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help to identify an armed robbery suspect in this week’s “Crime of the Week”.

On Wednesday May 20th at 8:11 AM, APD officers were called to the Dollar General at 1518 SE 10th Avenue on an armed robbery.

The male suspect entered the store and pulled a gun on the clerk. The suspect demanded money and then left in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

If you have any information on this crime or know who the suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

