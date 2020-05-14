Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for armed robbery suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for an armed robbery suspect.

Amarillo Police report that on Wednesday morning, a victim reported that they were robbed at gunpoint while sitting in a drive-thru line in the 4500 block of S. Washington.

The suspect was described as having a skinny build, wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

He had a bandana covering his face and pointed a small black handgun at the victim. The suspect left the scene on foot with an undisclosed about of money.

There were no reported injuries in this incident.

If you have any information on this crime or know who the suspect is call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your anonymous tip by using the P3 Tips App. If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward up to $1000.

