Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for suspect in a recent Aggravated Robbery

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help finding 42-year-old Lopphay Gum Pratommarath.

Pratommarath is wanted out of Potter County for Aggravated Robbery. This warrant is in relation to the recent reported violent crime in the 900 block of Columbine.

Pratommarath is 5’07” tall, 180lbs, brown eyes and black hair.

If you know Pratommarath’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $500.

More from MyHighPlains.com: