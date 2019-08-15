Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for Jesse Smith

Crime

Fugitive of the Week - Jesse Smith

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” is 25-year-old Jesse Lee Smith.

Smith is wanted by Potter County for Assault Family/Household Member Impeding Breath/Circulation and has a Texas Parole Violation.

Smith 6’01” tall, 190lbs, blue eyes and blonde hair.

If you know Jesse’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss