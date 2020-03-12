Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for Isaac Arthur Botello

Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of the Week" is Isaac Arthur Botello.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” is 18-year-old Isaac Arthur Botello.

Botello is wanted out of Potter County for Aggravated Assault with A Deadly Weapon.

Botello is 6’00” tall, 183lbs, brown eyes and black hair.

If you know Isaac’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.

