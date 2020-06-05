Amarillo Crime Stoppers investigating vandalism after someone drove over newly sodded park in the Greenways

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help with a vandalism case.

On May 23rd it was discovered that someone had driven on the newly sodded park in the Greenways development. The suspect caused thousands of dollars in damage to the property.

If you have any information on this case or know who the suspect is call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your anonymous tip by using the P3 Tips App.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward up to $1,000.

