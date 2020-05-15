Amarillo Crime Stoppers increase reward for unsolved murder

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers has increased the reward in the unsolved murder of Richard Pedraza aka Richard Garza to $2,000.

On the afternoon of December 17, 2019, Amarillo Police responded to Southeast Park on a welfare check. The caller told dispatchers a male was slumped over behind the wheel of an orange car.

When officers arrived, they determined Richard Pedraza had died from apparent gunshot wounds. It was Pedraza’s 30th birthday.

Officials say since the time of the murder there has been very limited information and Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help to solve this case.

If you have any information on this crime or know who the suspect or suspects are, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App. If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $2,000.

