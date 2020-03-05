Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” is Michael Deanthony Andrews

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” is 28-year-old Michael Deanthony Andrews.

Andrews is wanted by Randall County for 2 counts of Credit/Debit Card Abuse and 1 count of Credit/Debit Card Abuse on Elderly. He is also wanted out of Potter County for Theft of Property over $100 under $750.

Andrews is 6’00” tall, 190lbs, brown eyes and black hair.

If you know Michael Andrews’ location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.

