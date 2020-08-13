Amarillo Crime Stoppers fugitive of the week is Dalton Chesson

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” is 30-year-old Dalton Scott Chesson.

Chesson is wanted by the Randall County Sheriffs Office for Evading Arrest or Detention w/ Vehicle and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

Chesson is 6’01” tall, 220lbs, blue eyes and brown hair.

If you know Dalton’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.

