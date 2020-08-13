Amarillo Crime Stoppers fugitive of the week is Dalton Chesson

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” is 30-year-old Dalton Scott Chesson.
Chesson is wanted by the Randall County Sheriffs Office for Evading Arrest or Detention w/ Vehicle and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.
Chesson is 6’01” tall, 220lbs, blue eyes and brown hair.
If you know Dalton’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Gov. Abbott to meet with health officials in Lubbock and El Paso for COVID-19 briefings on Thursday
- Dunkin’s pumpkin fall menu on the way next week
- Newsfeed Now: Arkansas billboard gets national attention; 9-year-old boy wants a family to call his own
- Study: Yoga could help improve anxiety
- First-ever Sour Patch Kids store opens in New York