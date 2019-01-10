Amarillo Crime Stoppers Fugitive of the Week is Ariel Blassingame

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Fugitive of the Week - Ariel Blassingame

Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of the Week" is Ariel Danielle Blassingame.

The 33-year-old Blassingame is 5'03" tall, 125lbs, blue eyes and brown hair.

Ariel is wanted out of Randall County for two Probation Violations for Fraudulent Use of Possession of Identifying Information 50 or more items and Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 Under 1 Gram.

If you know Ariel's location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.