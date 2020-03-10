Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Construction site burglarized

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs help solving a construction site burglary.

Officials say the construction site located in the 1700 block of Wallace Blvd had been burglarized. The suspects had entered various job-site trailers taking several pieces of construction equipment and hand tools.

If you have any information on this crime or know who the suspects responsible for this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

If your tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of stolen property you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

