Amarillo Crime of the Week: Business burglary off Western

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying two burglary suspects in this week’s “Crime of the Week”.

On Monday, June 3rd at 1:19 am, APD officers were sent to an alarm at a business in the 1900 block of S. Western.

It was discovered that two suspects had forced entry into the business and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

The two suspects were seen on video committing the crime.

If you have any information on this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.