Actress Lori Loughlin Accepts Plea In College Admissions Scandal

The former "Full House" actress and her husband will pay a hefty fine and could spend several months in jail for taking part in a bribery conspiracy to help their daughters gain admission into college.

(NBC News) Actress Lori Loughlin is headed from “Full House” to the jail house.

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to a plea deal as part of the college admissions cheating scandal dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues.”

After pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, the pair are expected to pay hefty fines and serve time in federal prison.

Prosecutors say the couple paid half a million dollars to get their two daughters admitted to the University of Southern California by designating them as recruits for the crew team, even though neither was a rower.

Loughlin and Giannulli signed the plea deal Wednesday.

Loughlin is not the only Hollywood star caught up in the scandal.

Actress Felicity Huffman served nearly two weeks in prison after pleading guilty last May.

Loughlin and Giannulli will enter their guilty pleas by video conference Friday.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2LND9WP

More from MyHighPlains.com: