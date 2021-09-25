ABDUCTION: 7 year-old Texas girl believed to be in grave danger

Bosque County Sheriff’s Office says Jessi Marie Lowrey is believed to be in grave danger since she was last seen in Walnut Springs, which is about halfway between Waco and Fort Worth (BCSO)

WALNUT SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 7 year-old girl who was abducted in Walnut Springs in northern Central Texas on Friday.

Bosque County Sheriff’s Office says Jessi Marie Lowrey is believed to be in grave danger since she was last seen in Walnut Springs, which is about halfway between Waco and Fort Worth. BCSO says the suspect is Randall Anthony Thurman, 34, who’s believed to be driving a silver 2011 Chrysler 200 with a Texas license plate number of PDJ 3658.

Jessi Lowrey is described as being white, with hair dyed blue, brown eyes, 3’0″ in height and around 40 pounds in weight. She was last seen wearing a blue bow in her hair, a blue T-shirt and black pants with stars on them.

Randall Anthony Thurman is described as white, with blond hair and hazel eyes. He’s about 5’10” in height and 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt with blue jeans.

