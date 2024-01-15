AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department announced that its officers and other agencies arrested nine people during a week-long “anti-gang operation” that lasted from Jan. 8 through Jan. 12.
According to officials with APD, the operation was a collaborative effort to address and mitigate gang-related criminal activities in Amarillo. Police said that 28 traffic contacts were made, three search warrants were executed on top of APD seizing three handguns and the following amount of illegal substances:
- Cocaine: 793 grams (1.72 pounds);
- Marijuana: 282.29 grams; and
- Fentanyl: 2.92 grams.
According to officials with APD, the operation included law enforcement personnel from:
- Amarillo Police Department’s Special Operations Division GIU (Gang Intelligence Unit);
- Neighborhood Police Officers;
- Proactive Criminal Enforcement
- and Criminal Investigations Unit (Juvenile Detectives);
- the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation’s Division;
- the Texas Highway Patrol Division; and
- the Potter County Sheriff’s Department.
